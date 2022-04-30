Princess Cruise ship returning to Long Beach under CDC investigation after COVID cases reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11774689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Princess Cruise ship returned to Los Angeles this week after an unknown number of passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a reported COVID-19 outbreak onboard a Princess Cruise ship.The Majestic Princess was on a seven-day cruise along the California coast and is expected back in Long Beach Saturday.A woman onboard told Eyewitness News her friend tested positive for COVID-19 and that no one has come to clean their room since her friend was moved to isolation.Just last week, another Princess Cruise ship returned to Long Beach after some of its passengers tested positive for the virus.That cruise ship, Grand Princess, had been on a 15-day cruise to Hawaii.