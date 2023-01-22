Fire breaks out at Pasadena banquet hall hosting Quinceañera; worker severely burned

The worker, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, fell through a portion of the roof.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A worker suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out Saturday night during a Quinceañera in Pasadena, authorities said.

It happened at the Imperial Event Venue Banquet Hall on Lake Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the Pasadena Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen's hood system. It was contained to a kitchen addition at the back of the building.

spread throughout the building. When firefighters arrived, multiple people were still inside.

They quickly began evacuating guests and were able to get everyone out safely, the fire department said.

Investigators sad the worker, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, fell through a portion of the roof.

No other injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the banquet hall's website, the facility includes a 4,500 square-foot ballroom and can accommodate up to 400 guests.

