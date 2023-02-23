R. Kelly to be sentenced in Chicago Thursday in federal sex crimes case

R. Kelly will be sentenced on federal child pornography and enticement charges in Chicago Thursday.

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly will be in federal court in Chicago Thursday to be sentenced on sex charges.

He is already serving 30 years for federal racketeering from a case in New York and a judge may add to that sentence Thursday.

Kelly is being sentenced on his convictions of child pornography and enticement in Chicago.

He was convicted in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Thursday, a judge will decided if Kelly will serve his Chicago sentence with his New York sentence, or after it.

Prosecutors are recommending Kelly serve 25 more years, consecutively to his New York sentence. They said he is a sexual predator who used his fame and wealth to abuse his victims and has shown no remorse.

Kelly's lawyer has asked for a sentence of 10 years, serving it at the same time as his New York sentence. The lawyer added Kelly's own abuse as a child justifies leniency.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Central Time.