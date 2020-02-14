Mostly sunny conditions are expected across Southern California on Monday, with midweek rain in the forecast.

Rain expected in SoCal this week. Here's the timing of the storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major storm system is headed toward the West Coast, and it's expected to bring some rain to Southern California this week.

A large area of low pressure will steer its way from the Pacific Ocean into Northern California on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, NorCal will feel the brunt of the storm system. For Southern California, this will translate into light and spotty showers Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will see similar light shower activity for the Southland.

On Friday, the rain activity is expected to ramp up for parts of SoCal, which may see moderate to heavy pockets of rain. Pockets of heavier rain are expected around midday, mostly focused on Ventura County. Then overnight into Saturday morning, Orange County may see heavier pockets of rain as well.

Current forecast models do not indicate any huge downpours from this system.

In Los Angeles and Orange County, skies will be partly cloudy amid a high temperature of 76 degrees. The low will be 56.

Sunshine is on tap for the valleys and the Inland Empire, where the high will be 80. The low temperature will be 54 degrees.

At the beaches, morning fog will give way to sunny skies and a high temperature of 70 degrees. The low will be 52.

Similar conditions are expected in the mountains, where the high temperature will be 60 degrees. The low will drop to 26.

The desert areas will also be sunny, with a high of 70 and a low of temperature of 32 degrees.

