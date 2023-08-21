Rainfall totals: Hilary breaks SoCal records; over 1 foot of rain hits San Bernardino County | LIST

Rainfall totals have reached 13.5 inches in San Bernardino Co. Palm Springs saw more than 3 inches, breaking a seasonal record.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Once a Category 4 hurricane, Hilary tore through Southern California with historic rainfall on Sunday, flooding roads and knocking out power.

Rainfall totals from Hilary have reached 13.5 inches in San Bernardino County, and 11.7 inches in the mountains of Riverside County.

Los Angeles County recorded over 7 inches of rain. Downtown L.A. recorded 2.48 inches of rainfall, making Sunday the wettest August day ever in that area, according to the National Weather Service.

Palm Springs saw more than 3 inches, which broke the desert city's all-time daily summer rain record.

Here are the two-day precipitation totals as of 4:47 a.m. PT, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All measurements in inches.

Top rainfall amounts from all zones

1. Mount San Jacinto (Riverside County Mountains): 11.74

2. Raywood Flats (San Bernardino Mountains): 11.73

3. Heart Bar (San Bernardino Mountains): 9.67

4. Lytle Creek Raws (San Bernardino Mountains): 9.44

5. Middle Fork Lytle Creek (San Bernardino Mountains): 8.84

6. Heaps Peak Raws Near Highland (San Bernardino Mountains): 8.46

7. Bernina Drive at Lake Arrowhead (San Bernardino Mountains): 8.11

8. Snow Creek in Idyllwild (Riverside County Mountains): 7.83

9. Ranchita Raws near Borrego Spring (San Diego County Mountains): 7.38

10. Mt. Laguna (San Diego County Mountains): 7.11

Orange County Coastal Areas

Coto de Caza: 3.07

Alameda Storm Channel: 2.92

Orange Co Reservoir: 2.78

Lower Silverado: 2.76

Brea Olinda: 2.68

Brea: 2.64

Santa Ana Engineering: 2.56

Garden Grove: 2.48

Pico Retarding Basin: 2.48

Yorba Reservoir: 2.44

San Juan Capistrano: 2.44

Bell Canyon: 2.41

Gilbert Retarding Basin: 2.40

Fullerton Creek: 2.36

Fullerton Dam: 2.32

Lower Oso Creek: 2.28

East Garden Grove/Wintersburg: 2.28

Carbon Canyon Dam: 2.22

Laguna Niguel Park: 2.20

San Juan Guard: 2.17

Bee Canyon: 2.09

Huntington Beach: 2.09

Laguna Audubon: 2.08

Costa Mesa: 2.00

Villa Park Dam: 1.97

Westminster Channel: 1.93

Anaheim Hills: 1.85

Yorba Park: 1.82

El Modena-Irvine: 1.81

Villa Park Reservoir: 1.74

Lane Channel: 1.73

Santa Ana Delhi Chnl: 1.73

Laguna Canyon Repeater: 1.69

San Diego Creek @ Campus: 1.69

San Diego Ck @ Culver: 1.65

Peters Canyon Wash:1.58

Corona Del Mar: 1.57

This is a developing story. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News contributed to this report.