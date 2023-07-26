Arrests made in shooting deaths of victims in parked cars in Rancho Palos Verdes and Pasadena

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car in Rancho Palos Verdes were identified by coroner's officials.

PASDADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that arrests have been made in connection with the shooting deaths of victims who were in parked cars when they were killed days apart in Rancho Palos Verdes and Pasadena.

The number of suspects in custody and their identities were not immediately disclosed. The Pasadena Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Unit is expected to provide more details at an afternoon news conference.

The first incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Angeles Crest Highway, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a damaged sedan that had been occupied by two adults. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Jessie Munoz, was unresponsive.

While attempting life-saving measures, the officers realized that Munoz had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The passenger, a woman, was unharmed.

The stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway where the scene was located is under the jurisdiction of Pasadena police, who were thus notified of the homicide. Officers from that agency responded to the location and assumed command of the investigation.

Two days later, on Monday morning, a man and woman were found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car that was parked at an ocean overlook in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Upon their arrival they found Jorge Ramos and TaylorRaven Whittaker inside a blue Subaru sedan.

The identities of Ramos and Whittaker were released by coroner's officials.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that our beloved brother Jorge has passed away. This loss comes as a surprise to all of us. It is a shocking thing to start your day with, in what ultimately is a private family matter," the statement said. "We appreciate your support in providing privacy to his friends and family in this difficult moment. Join us in lifting a member of the Subaru Community and S15 SoCal OG to his resting place in the sky. RIP."

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241 or the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.