New storm raises concern in Rancho Palos Verdes, which saw landslides this summer

Data shows the rate of landslide movement is picking up, now moving an average of one to three feet per year.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of Rancho Palos Verdes, which saw landslides earlier this year that left some homes red-tagged, are worried as a new storm moves into the region.

A geologist who has tracked the recent landslides gave an update at the city council Tuesday night.

He said rainfall is the primary cause of land movement in the area.

He also said the damage from the summer was so extensive because heavy rains came after a two-year dry period.

The city is continuing to try to stabilize the land.

Over the summer, at least two homes in Rancho Palos Verdes and another dozen in nearby Rolling Hills Estates were red-tagged because of land movement. Residents said underground waterline breaks contributed to the problem, on top of the heavy rainfall from last winter.