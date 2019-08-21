Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million

The tourist attraction, just steps from the beach, is now on the market for $1,749,000.
The controversy began after the owner, Kathryn Kidd, was reported by neighbors for using her home as an Airbnb rental, which isn't allowed in Manhattan Beach.
Kidd was fined $4,000 and neighbors say shortly after that, as a form of revenge, the house was painted pink and the emojis went up.
Kidd told Eyewitness News she's planning to paint another emoji on the home before it sells.