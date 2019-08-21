Real Estate

Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The so-called "emoji house" in Manhattan Beach is officially for sale.

The tourist attraction, just steps from the beach, is now on the market for $1,749,000.

The controversy began after the owner, Kathryn Kidd, was reported by neighbors for using her home as an Airbnb rental, which isn't allowed in Manhattan Beach.

Several residents expressed their concerns at a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting regarding a home decorated with giant emojis.



Kidd was fined $4,000 and neighbors say shortly after that, as a form of revenge, the house was painted pink and the emojis went up.

Kidd told Eyewitness News she's planning to paint another emoji on the home before it sells.
