Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The so-called "emoji house" in Manhattan Beach is officially for sale.The tourist attraction, just steps from the beach, is now on the market for $1,749,000.The controversy began after the owner, Kathryn Kidd, was reported by neighbors for using her home as an Airbnb rental, which isn't allowed in Manhattan Beach.Kidd was fined $4,000 and neighbors say shortly after that, as a form of revenge, the house was painted pink and the emojis went up.Kidd told Eyewitness News she's planning to paint another emoji on the home before it sells.