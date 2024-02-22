Rebecca Grossman murder trial: Jury deliberations begin after boys killed in Westlake Village crash

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Rebecca Grossman who is accused of hitting and killing two young brothers in Westlake Village in 2020.

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Rebecca Grossman who is accused of hitting and killing two young brothers in Westlake Village in 2020.

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Rebecca Grossman who is accused of hitting and killing two young brothers in Westlake Village in 2020.

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Rebecca Grossman who is accused of hitting and killing two young brothers in Westlake Village in 2020.

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Rebecca Grossman who is accused of hitting and killing two young brothers in Westlake Village in 2020.

Grossman is facing a total of five charges: two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit-and-run causing death.

She's accused of speeding through a crosswalk where the two brothers, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob, were walking. Both of them were struck and killed.

In court Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Jamie Castro started her opening arguments to the jury by saying: "This was not a tragic accident - this was murder."

Prosecutors reviewed the case, including witness statements that Grossman and former major league pitcher Scott Erikson were racing when they approached the crosswalk at high speed.

Castro reminded the jury of testimony from the boys' mother, Nancy Iskander, as to what she saw that night.

In the Rebecca Grossman murder trial, a jury heard heart-wrenching testimony from the mother of two boys fatally struck as they crossed a street in Westlake Village.

"I saw two cars coming towards us at an insane crazy speed. They were switching lanes like they were playing. I freaked. I put my hand up in the air."

Moments later, her two sons were hit.

Grossman's defense team contends Erikson hit the boys first. Castro said there's no evidence to substantiate that claim.

During the second day of Rebecca Grossman's preliminary hearing, witnesses recounted what they saw after the Westlake Village crash that killed two brothers.

Lead defense attorney Tony Buzbee started off by asking the jury: "Where's Scott Erickson? Why have the prosecutors not made an effort to find him?"

In court Thursday morning, Deputy D.A. Ryan Gould wrapped closing arguments by reminding the jury that there is no evidence that the black SUV driven by Erickson hit the boys first. All of the evidence points to Grossman, he said.

If convicted on all charges, Grossman is facing 34 years to life in prison. She did not testify during her trial.