Brush fire burns 160 acres in Riverside County

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Moreno Valley which quickly spread to 160 acres and engulfed at least one home in flames.

The Reche Fire was first reported around 1 p.m. near the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road in unincorporated Moreno Valley.

It was initially estimated at 5 acres but among hot conditions and "flashy fuels" it spread to at least 50 acres within an hour and 160 acres by the second hour.

Images from news photographers at the scene showed at least one home in flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.