glam lab

Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves

By JOHANNA TRUPP
EMBED <>More Videos

Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves

New York, NY -- Regardless of the year's trendiest looks, there is one hairstyle you can always expect to see on the red carpet: iconic, vintage Hollywood waves.

Perfect for The Oscars, the hairstyle is inspired by old Hollywood glamour. The timeless curls seem to look good on just about anyone, so achieving them should be accessible to everyone.

There are quite a few techniques out there and I tested out most of them so you don't have to. Turns out, there are just a few key steps to follow.

Check out this episode of Glam Lab for the easiest tutorial to achieve Hollywood waves! You'll feel like a movie star in no time!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
academy awardsred carpet fashionhair stylingwabcwabc oscarslocalishotrchairstyleshairbeautyoscarshollywoodmoviehair curlingglam lablos angelesbeauty & lifestyle
GLAM LAB
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
A lazy guide to getting fit
I tried a Hydrafacial and I can't believe what was hiding in my face
Got dry winter skin and chapped lips? Here's how you can find relief
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Free COVID-19 PCR tests ending for the uninsured in US
Robber pistol-whips cashier in robbery at 7-Eleven in Montclair: Video
Show More
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Man accused of peeping into windows in San Clemente arrested
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
Groundbreaking set for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway
More TOP STORIES News