  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot by Rialto officers after showing up to police station with assault rifle

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 2:43AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Rialto police shot a man armed with an assault rifle who tried to access a secure area of the department's station on Monday, officials said.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Rialto police shot a man armed with an assault rifle who tried to access a secure area of the department's station on Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Rialto police station, at Willow and Rialto avenues.

Police say the suspect tried to enter a secure area of the station armed with the rifle. He was confronted and then shot by officers.

He was taken to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

A high-caliber rifle was still present on the ground in the station parking lot as officers investigated.

There were no reports of police officers being injured in the incident.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.