Man shot by Rialto officers after showing up to police station with assault rifle

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Rialto police shot a man armed with an assault rifle who tried to access a secure area of the department's station on Monday, officials said.
The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Rialto police station, at Willow and Rialto avenues.
Police say the suspect tried to enter a secure area of the station armed with the rifle. He was confronted and then shot by officers.
He was taken to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
A high-caliber rifle was still present on the ground in the station parking lot as officers investigated.
There were no reports of police officers being injured in the incident.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.