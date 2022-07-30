Man thrown from motorcycle during fatal crash on 91 Freeway says it's miracle he's alive

Christopher Le was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a wrecked car head-on.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Riverside early Wednesday morning - and a harrowing rescue in the middle of the freeway was caught on video.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was thrown from his motorcycle on the 91 Freeway earlier this week in Riverside says the fact that he's still alive is a miracle.

The horrific crash was captured on video early Wednesday morning.

One person was killed and four others were injured, including Christopher Le. He was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a wrecked car head-on.

David Pride of San Bernardino, who caught the entire collision on camera and helped rescue Le, thought for sure he was dead, but then he saw him move.

"I'm like, 'He's not hit,' because he would have been squashed like a bug," Pride told Eyewitness News.

The video shows cars and trucks missing Le by inches, and he says he owes Pride his life.

"I just really want to thank you for doing what you did out there, putting your life on the line, pulling me out of the road," he said as a message to Pride. "I really appreciate it."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.