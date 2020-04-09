Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Riverside County shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid COVID-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many have flocked to animal shelters across Southern California to adopt or foster as they seek to fill up extra hours amid stay-at-home orders.

Adoption demands were so high, the Riverside County animal shelter is now empty.

"As you can see, we have a completely empty adoption center," one animal shelter worker said to resounding cheers from coworkers.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services began to see a spike in pet adoptions late last month as new owners sought comfort in new pets.

Shelters are considered essential businesses, so they're still open, with workers practicing physical distancing.

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals. If past trends hold, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

For those looking for a new pet, there are still plenty of animals looking for homes at other shelters in the area.

Stuck at home, millions of Californians suddenly have some extra time on their hands. And many are stepping up to foster and adopt shelter animals.




The Associated Press contributed to this report.
