A plane crash caused a small fire Saturday in the French Valley area of Riverside County, authorities said.

Plane carrying at least 6 people crashes in French Valley area of Riverside County, FAA says

FRENCH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane carrying at least six people crashed in a field Saturday in the French Valley area of Riverside County.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 4:15 a.m.

The plane departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, officials said.

The FAA did not release details regarding injuries but Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

According to a tweet posted by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, the plane crashed and caught fire, burning about an acre of vegetation.

The fire was contained just after 5:35 a.m.

According to reports, there was dense fog in the area.

This is the second time in the past five days a plane has crashed near the French Valley Airport. On Tuesday, a pilot was killed when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near the airport.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.