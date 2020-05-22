Riverside County given green light from state to accelerate reopening of region's economy

Riverside County officials on Friday announced they were given approval from the state to accelerate the reopening of the region's economy.
The county is now moving into a faster version of Stage 2 as part of the California's plan to gradually reopen the state, which allows sit-in services at restaurants to resume as well as the reopening of malls and other shopping centers.
Riverside County was among the first in Southern California to begin easing coronavirus restrictions, including no longer requiring facial coverings in public spaces. On Friday, three casinos across the Inland Empire reopened to guests with health and safety guidelines in place.
Even before they were given permission to resume dine-in services, some restaurants, including one in Norco, reopened against Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders.
As of Friday, Riverside County had 6,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19, over 4,000 of which have recovered, and 290 deaths.
Earlier this week, Ventura County was also given the green light to move ahead with further reopening and began allowing customers to dine-in at local restaurants.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
