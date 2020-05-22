Reopening California

Riverside County given green light from state to accelerate reopening of region's economy

Riverside County officials on Friday announced they were given approval from the state to accelerate the reopening of the region's economy.

The county is now moving into a faster version of Stage 2 as part of the California's plan to gradually reopen the state, which allows sit-in services at restaurants to resume as well as the reopening of malls and other shopping centers.

Riverside County was among the first in Southern California to begin easing coronavirus restrictions, including no longer requiring facial coverings in public spaces. On Friday, three casinos across the Inland Empire reopened to guests with health and safety guidelines in place.

Even before they were given permission to resume dine-in services, some restaurants, including one in Norco, reopened against Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders.

As of Friday, Riverside County had 6,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19, over 4,000 of which have recovered, and 290 deaths.

Earlier this week, Ventura County was also given the green light to move ahead with further reopening and began allowing customers to dine-in at local restaurants.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicriverside countyreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
Show More
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Compton middle school students create apps to address COVID-19
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
More TOP STORIES News