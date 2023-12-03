Video shows moment suspect open fire on Riverside County deputies in Coachella Valley

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 4:58PM
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam video that shows the frightening moment a man opened fire on deputies in the Coachella Valley.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop near Ramon and Robert roads in the Thousand Palms area on Oct. 18.

Investigators say deputies were detaining the driver during a hit-and-run investigation when the passenger in the car opened fire.

A deputy was hurt and is still recovering.

The driver and passenger, meanwhile, are both facing charges for attempted murder on a peace officer.

