8-year-old killed, siblings injured in violent head-on crash caught on video in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a violent head-on collision in Riverside that killed an 8-year-old boy and left his siblings in critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash, which happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Arlington and Stover avenues, was caught on video.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the driver of a white Honda Civic was heading westbound on Arlington Avenue when the vehicle veered into the opposite lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a gray Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound.

The impact of the crash left both vehicles mangled. An engine block from one of the cars was seen on the ground near the curb. Also on the street were one of the car's two front wheels and axle, which were separated from the chassis.

The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Her three younger siblings, an 8-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, were in the car with her.

All of them were taken to the hospital, but the youngest boy did not survive his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 22-year-old man, was also hospitalized.

Residents who live in the area told Eyewitness News they see scenes like this quite often and that speeding is a problem.

One woman said a truck smashed into her home a month ago.

"A truck lost control at the top of the hill and went into my bedroom. My husband and my daughter missed it by two minutes. If not, they would've been dead," said Isabel Cisneros.

Investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in Tuesday's crash.