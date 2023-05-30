Riverside community to address dangerous road during town hall after boy killed in head-on crash

A dangerous stretch of road in Riverside where an 8-year-old was killed in a head-on crash will be the focus of a town hall Tuesday that's expected to address concerns about the safety of drivers and others.

Community members say speeding has been a major issue along a portion of Arlington Avenue.

Calls for action have intensified after a crash earlier this month that killed that young boy and left his siblings in critical condition. Their 25-year-old sister was driving the car that was hit by a driver who lost control as he came around a curve near Stover Avenue, resulting in a collision that was caught on camera.

Residents in the area say that stretch of road is difficult to maneuver and they want the city to do something about it.

A traffic signal has been approved for an intersection but the city estimates it'll be completed and operational by October, which has left residents wondering if another tragic crash will happen before then.

The town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the La Sierra Senior Center, where the community is expected to discuss those issues.

Investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in that deadly crash.