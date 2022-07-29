Convicted sex offender will not be placed in Menifee after hearing

The attorneys for Lawrence Moff agreed the community was not a proper location for him to be placed.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- In a hearing in Riverside Friday, it was determined convicted sex offender Lawrence Phillip Moff will not be placed in the city of Menifee.

He was convicted of molesting two boys, ages 7 and 8, on several occasions in Los Angeles County in 1978 after befriending their parents at church, according to police.

He was also convicted of lewd and lascivious acts on a 9-year-old boy in Riverside County in 1997, according to police. In that case, Moff again befriended the parents of the child at church.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for that offense.

City News Service contributed to this report