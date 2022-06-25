Roe v. Wade overturned: Is same-sex marriage next? LGBTQ+ community in West Hollywood worries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11993833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne didn't hold back her anger after the ruling, saying her heart is broken.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The LGBTQ+ community in West Hollywood fears that a Supreme Court ruling on abortion opens the door to same-sex marriage rights being taken away.In West Hollywood on Friday, hundreds of people participated in a protest, many of whom were filled with confusion, fear and frustration."They are forcing women and girls to give birth in a country that doesn't provide universal health care," said Shannon Morton, who gave a speech at the rally. "A country that doesn't provide universal child care programs, and a country that has one of the highest maternal morbidity rates."Elisabeth Carter attended the rally and said though she's never had an abortion, she still feels strongly about the issue."I was a victim of sexual assault, and I felt that in that moment if anything had happened, I was lucky that I lived in California," she said.The majority decision claimed it was solely about abortion, but in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said other cases should be looked at again, including the one that made same-sex marriage legal."Justice Thomas has given us a preview of his evil plans for contraception, same-sex relationships and marriage equality," said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister, who also spoke at Friday's event.Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne didn't hold back her anger after the ruling, saying her heart is broken."My emotion is pure rage" she said.The decision hit West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath personally after becoming pregnant last fall."What kept me safe was access to safe affordable health care," she said. "What kept me alive was my circle of friends and support, living in a community that supports me."Mike Aguilera-Gaudette, a field representative for Congressman Adam Schiff, read a statement from Schiff saying in part, "It does not make any less frightening to the millions of people now worried that their fundamental freedoms will be the next to fall."Meanwhile, San Fernando Valley Congressman Tony Cardenas called the decision a "flat out assault on autonomy."Paul Katami and Jeff Zarillo have long been at the forefront of the fight for marriage equality.They fought for five years to legalize same-sex marriage in California, saying their vows in 2013. The two are now urging people to unite in the fight for rights."Allyship is a huge part of this, because a lot of people may have apathy if they're not affected by it, but they may be when the rules and the regulations and the laws start to affect them when they become prohibited in having equal access," said Katami.It's not just legislation and court decisions. Those who track hate speech say anti-LGBTQ language has increased online, which raises the fear that extremists will take it as a call to engage in action, like the rash of protests and physical interruptions that have taken place at Drag Queen Story Hours, where adults in drag read books to children.Earlier this month, 31 members of a white supremacist group, carrying riot gear, were arrested over accusations that they were plotting a major disruption at a Pride event in Idaho."We need to always remember we need to support each and we need to lean on each other, because when we do that our voices can be amplified," said Zarillo.