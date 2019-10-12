SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers in Santa Clarita, including ABC7 sports reporter Curt Sandoval, faced a traffic nightmare due to the Saddleridge Fire, which caused many to be stuck on the roads overnight in parking-lot conditions.
Watch Curt's full report above.
MORE: Saddleridge Fire evacuations and road closures
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for Saddleridge Fire
Full story: https://abc7.la/2M7o5V1
Saddleridge Fire snarls Santa Clarita traffic, causing drivers to get stuck in parking-lot conditions overnight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News