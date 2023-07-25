Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre cancel Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, WGA

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have canceled their planned concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

Actor Bryan Cranston also gave an impassioned speech against artificial intelligence at a SAG-AFTRA rally in New York City.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Negotiations between the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA remain stalled as big stars begin to step up their support in solidarity with their fellow striking artists.

At a star-studded rally in Times Square in New York City on Tuesday morning, actor Bryan Cranston gave an impassioned speech against the use of artificial intelligence.

"We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots! We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living," Cranston said to the large crowd.

The use of artificial intelligence is just one of the sticking points between Hollywood studios and writers and actors. Both unions are also fighting for better pay and residuals that they say have been reduced due to streaming and inflation.

"We're going to make sure that actors and everyone else in this country doesn't have their image, likeness, voice or face stolen by these companies and used without their permission and without fair compensation," SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland at the rally.

With more than 100,000 actors now on strike, and out of work, many are leaning on SAG-AFTRA's Emergency Financial Assistance Program to pay their bills. The fund provides $1,500 grants to members in need, and gives up to $6,000 in emergency financial assistance in certain situations.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave the fund a big boost on Monday. The actor gave the largest individual contribution in the union's history, providing a "seven-figure donation" to the fund.

"For someone like The Rock to step up and say 'I'm going to help my fellow union members' is a great thing and hopefully it inspires more people to follow his lead," said Haley Harris, a WGA picketer.

Also back in California, rapper Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre canceled their scheduled shows at the Hollywood Bowl, which had already been postponed to October in solidarity with the WGA strike back in June.

If you have tickets to Snoop's show - don't worry. The Hollywood Bowl's website says your refund will be credited to the original payment method.