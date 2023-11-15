LAPD internal probe underway after torso found in Encino, Chief Moore says

The discovery of a woman's unidentified torso in Encino last week is now the subject of two investigations, including one that is looking into the actions taken by officers and what they allegedly told workers who discovered the body parts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The discovery of a woman's unidentified torso in Encino last week is now the subject of two investigations, including one that is looking into the actions taken by officers and what they allegedly told workers who discovered the body parts.

"I have asked for an investigation, a personnel investigation," said Chief Michel Moore during Tuesday's Police Commission meeting.

The body part was found the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Moore said two day laborers went to LAPD's Topanga Station to report that Samuel Haskell IV, the 35-year-old son of a Hollywood executive, hired them to dispose of plastic bags he said contained rocks.

However, when the workers moved the bags, they said the bags felt like they contained human remains. Moore said the workers returned the bags to Haskell's home then tried filing a report at Topanga Station, but instead, they were told to step outside and call 911.

"My concern is that very act right there of having them go outside and call 911 versus to have a black and white patrol unit that could go out and conduct an investigation," said Moore.

Moore said the department's response to that 911 call is also being investigated internally.

Two LAPD officers did go to Haskell's home, and while they didn't find the garbage bags the workers reported, they did find other bags, Moore said.

"Those bags were examined and not found to have any human remains, and there was a limit of what other actions the officers could take at this early juncture. We'll investigate to determine that and verify that," he said.

The officers ended up leaving the home, but the next day, detectives were able to link the torso found in a dumpster at an Encino strip mall to Haskell using surveillance video.

Meanwhile, Haskell's wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, are still listed as missing. Investigators are still waiting for confirmation from the coroner's office, but believe Mei Li's body may be accounted for.

"The human torso in that bag is likely the wife of the suspect," said Moore.

Haskell has since been charged with three counts of murder in the death of his wife and his in-laws. He made his first appearance in court Monday.

If convicted as charged, Haskell will face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

