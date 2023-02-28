San Bernardino County declares state of emergency as storm dumps more snow

San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency Monday after residents in mountain communities were left stranded and snowed-in due to this week's winter storm.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency Monday after residents in mountain communities were left stranded and snowed-in due to this week's winter storm.

Several feet of snow fell over the weekend, with more falling on Monday.

The county said it's seeking state and federal assistance to clear snow from vital highways and neighborhood streets.

" [ Monday's ] emergency declaration is an important step which will elevate the state's response to this extreme weather event," said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose Third District includes the impacted mountain communities. "Our team of state and local partners will continue working round-the-clock on a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to bring relief and resources to our residents, while also prioritizing the safety of all."

With hundreds of roads still shut down, most businesses closed and gas stations beginning to run out of fuel, people staying in mountain communities are hoping snow plows will be able to clear the roads and highways to establish safe routes out of the area.

"We just can't get around," said Daniel Guckin of Running Springs. "Some roads are clear but I live on an ice lake. The unfortunate thing is I am sick and my daughter's sick. We have two prescriptions at Rite Aid but we can't get them."

The county public works department and Caltrans crews have been working to allow access along key routes for first responders, and the county said progress is being made in some residential areas.

However, officials said "there is no estimate for when mountain highways will open to public traffic or when residential areas will be safe for local travel."

"It just turned up, the snow," said Jacqueline Lauder of Lake Arrowhead. "It's not really cleaning it out and I don't think it's for lack of trying, I think it's just too much snow."

Meanwhile, the county and the American Red Cross have opened an emergency shelter and resource center for those who are stranded.

Those in need of help can stop by Redlands East Valley High School, located at 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands. The shelter will be open daily starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county said a call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide information. You can call the center at 909-387-3911.

All agencies are asking everyone to avoid the area and allow crews, first responders, and supply vehicles priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.

