10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all eastbound lanes closed

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes on the interstate.

The fatal collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

News video showed two mangled vehicles at the scene, including a small SUV that had slammed into the center divider.

A yellow tarp in the roadway covered the body of the deceased victim, who was not immediately identified.

The CHP closed shut down all eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene. No estimate was given of when lanes would be reopened.

The official cause of the crash was under investigation. The freeway was slick with rain as an atmospheric river pushed a winter storm across Southern California.

