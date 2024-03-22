3-month-old's organs donated after entire family killed when car crashes into San Francisco bus stop

Family members say the organs of the youngest victim of San Francisco's West Portal crash, a three-month-old baby, were donated.

Family members say the organs of the youngest victim of San Francisco's West Portal crash, a three-month-old baby, were donated.

Family members say the organs of the youngest victim of San Francisco's West Portal crash, a three-month-old baby, were donated.

Family members say the organs of the youngest victim of San Francisco's West Portal crash, a three-month-old baby, were donated.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A family of four, including a 2-year-old and 3-month-old, was killed Saturday when a vehicle crashed into a San Francisco bus stop. Now, family is donating the infant's organs.

The 78-year-old driver who hit them is out of the hospital, but family said the organs of the youngest victim, a 3-month-old baby, were donated.

RELATED: Infant dies following horrific crash at SF West Portal bus station, police say

A 78-year-old female driver who crashed into a bus stop in the West Portal neighborhood over the weekend is no longer in police custody.

The baby died of his injuries on Wednesday.

His parents and brother died this past weekend. The victim's family is thanking the community for their support.

The family said in a statement "Diego and Matilde" were what one would call real "life enhancers -- the kind of people everyone loved to be around."

"We loved Diego, Matilde, Jaoquim, and Cau deeply and are sure the love they showed to their family and friends will serve as their legacy," the statement said in part.

Their full statement is here.

The driver does not currently face any charges.