Arrest made in San Pedro shooting at Royal Palm Beach last month that left 5 injured

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jose Ortega for a shooting in San Pedro last month.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on March 4 at Royal Palms Beach, police say.

Investigators say a group of family and friends got into an argument with a group of gang members and it escalated to a fistfight, then a shooting.

First responders treated four people at the beach for gunshot wounds. A fifth injured person showed up at the hospital.

Ortega is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.