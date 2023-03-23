WATCH LIVE

Arrest made in San Pedro shooting at Royal Palm Beach last month that left 5 injured

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 4:41PM
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jose Ortega for a shooting in San Pedro last month.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on March 4 at Royal Palms Beach, police say.

Investigators say a group of family and friends got into an argument with a group of gang members and it escalated to a fistfight, then a shooting.

First responders treated four people at the beach for gunshot wounds. A fifth injured person showed up at the hospital.

Ortega is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

