acts of kindness

Santa Ana grocery store manager praised for helping elderly man attacked inside store

Police said without his help, the case would've likely gone unsolved or unreported.
EMBED <>More Videos

OC grocery store manager praised for helping man attacked inside store

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A grocery store manager went above and beyond to help an elderly shopper who was attacked inside his store, and police are praising him for his efforts.

Jose Rubio manages a Superior Grocers store in Santa Ana.

In March, an elderly man was injured after being assaulted inside the store.

Police said the man couldn't recall what happened due to his dementia, so Rubio stepped in to help.

He went back to his store and began monitoring surveillance video around the time the man was attacked. The victim is a regular shopper and visits Rubio's store often with his wife, according to police.

Rubio told police the suspect who attacked the elderly man is homeless and "troublesome."

"Days later, Jose saw the victim's wife and mentioned what he observed on the video surveillance," said police in a statement posted to social media. "Jose urged the victim's wife to contact the police department and assisted the couple in reporting the assault."

Rubio worked with detectives throughout the investigation, according to police.

Last week, Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin and other leaders presented Rubio with a certificate of recognition for his work in helping what they called a critical assault investigation.

"If it were not for Jose's observations and assistance in this case, this case would have potentially gone unreported or unsolved," said police.

Police said Rubio's actions serve as a reminder that if you see something, be sure to say something.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countypolice chieforange county newsassaultman attackedacts of kindnessawardgood samaritansurveillancesurveillance cameragrocery storepolicesurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Medical team from Inland Empire offers help to Ukrainian refugees
Family living on streets for past 3 years finds hope for better future
Woman who can't smile due to rare condition signs with modeling agency
San Gabriel Valley shows support for Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after her 3 children found dead inside West Hills home
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
Hundreds of Cedars-Sinai health care workers to begin 5-day strike
Large fire engulfs Koreatown apartment building
Body found in Anaheim water basin
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Show More
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Nick, Priyanka Jonas welcome baby home after over 100 days in NICU
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Body discovered on hillside in Santa Clarita neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News