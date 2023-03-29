A Santa Ana family is pleading for the public's help in tracking down their beloved parrot after it was snatched off their front porch and shoved into a waiting SUV.

Parrot reunited with Santa Ana family weeks after it was stolen off front porch

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana family was happily reunited with their beloved parrot Tuesday after it was snatched off their front porch earlier this month.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Luna, a pricey African grey parrot, was stolen by a man March 12 in a theft captured on video. Footage captured the suspect walk up to the porch and take the birdcage with Luna still inside.

The suspect loaded the birdcage in a waiting SUV and took off.

Santa Ana police say detectives used the surveillance video to track down the SUV and identify a potential suspect.

RELATED: Video shows man snatch beloved pet bird off Santa Ana family's porch

The parrot was found when police searched the suspect's home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect wasn't home, but a woman inside the residence said the parrot was given to her as a gift by the suspect, police said.

Luna has been with its family for about 10 years, and they're happy to have her back.

"We know that lost pets are rarely returned," said Karen Gerardo, Luna's owner. "To have the outcome we had today is just amazing."