Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park - 44th death since December 2018

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A horse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park Wednesday after suffering an injury, the 44th such death at the track since December 2018.

The 3-year-old horse, Miss Romania, suffered a suspected fracture of her left humerus on the main track, according to an incident alert on the race track's website.

The results from a necropsy are pending. The horse was euthanized at the recommendation from an attending veterinarian, park officials said.

It is the seventh horse death there since its winter/spring meeting began Dec. 28. The most recent death came last Saturday, when a 6-year-old gelding, Double Touch, suffered what was described as a "sudden death" on the training track.

Santa Anita and the sport of horse racing have faced increasing pressure from animal-rights activists in connection with the horse deaths.

The California Horse Racing Board is expected to release the results of its nearly yearlong investigation into the deaths this month.

Santa Anita has said it has taken steps to improve horse safety.
