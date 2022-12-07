Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A body was found Wednesday morning at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation, authorities said.

The discovery was made shortly before 7 a.m. on a basketball court at Northbridge Park at 27300 Grandview Drive, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The park is located near Charles Helmers Elementary School.

Deputies responded to a report of a male found at the scene, the Sheriff's Department said. Details about the deceased individual and the cause of the death were not immediately available.

No lockdown or cancellation of classes was announced at the elementary school.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.