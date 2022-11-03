After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.

The shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on Valle Del Oro. A male suspect approached and then shot at three other males, hitting a juvenile in the hip, according to a sheriff's deputy.

As his friends rushed the victim off to the emergency room for treatment, they crashed into another vehicle just outside the entrance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Officials are still investigating the shooting and crash.