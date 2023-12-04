Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers vote to end strike, service to resume Monday

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- After two months of tense labor dispute, the bus-driver strike in Santa Clarita is finally coming to an end.

Santa Clarita Transit officials say MV Transportation and the bus driver union have reached an agreement on a four-year contract.

The bus drivers voted on Sunday to support the contract and end the strike.

All suspended routes will resume operations starting Monday.

The city was not directly involved in the strike since they contract with MV Transportation, which was dealing with the labor disputes.

Service has been suspended since the start of October.