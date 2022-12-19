'Santa Monica is not safe' - sign by local business owners draws attention to increase in crime

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hoping to call attention to crime and homelessness, business leaders have put up a sign saying "Santa Monica is not safe" near that city's popular Third Street Promenade.

The business leaders and activists who put up the sign say they are fed up with what they describe as the city's inaction on worsening problems.

They say they wanted to put the message out in the heart of the popular tourist destination to share their dissatisfaction with what they call "continued neglect."

In full the sign reads: "Santa Monica is not safe. Crime ... depravity ... outdoor mental asylum."

John Alle, a local property owner who led the effort, said additional signs are planned for other parts of the city.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city for a response and has not yet heard back.