Police responding to reports of possible shooting at Los Angeles High School

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at Los Angeles High School.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are currently searching the campus, located at 4650 West Olympic Boulevard. Police received a report that multiple students had been shot, but they believe it may have been a swatting call. Out of abundance of caution, multiple units have responded to the school, authorities said.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as officers armed with rifles were carefully searching the campus.

No injuries have been reported and information regarding a possible suspect or suspects was also not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.