SoCal parents remain nervous in wake of school TikTok threats

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Parents at schools across Southern California remained uneasy as they dropped their kids off at school Friday, following a rash of threats on social media to shoot up and bomb campuses.Multiple threats were circulating earlier this week on social media sites like TikTok warning of shootings and bombings on Friday. The FBI and local law enforcement investigated and did not find any substantiation for the threats.Still, they created concern with many parents."I just think it needs to be taken more serious," said parent Victoria Simmons. "I mean if someone's making a threat you find who makes that threat and you can find who makes that threat.""I know they say online it's hard to find things. But if they can censor certain posts so easily, they can sure as heck find who is making this threat."Last week multiple parents of kids at Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster forwarded Eyewitness News a letter from the school informing them a student was caught with a gun on campus. Paraclete High School in Lancaster sent a note to parents last week about a potential threat regarding someone putting out amessage about shooting up the school. Law enforcement deemed the threat not credible.Some parents say every time they send their kids to school now they experience lingering fear."I feel very scared," said parent Samuel Eke. "I feel nervous each time I drop my kid off at school."Student Ayla Slocum believes sometimes social media exposure behind a threat can lead to copycats. Ayla went to school Friday intent on focusing on school not threats."I think the bigger deal you make out of it the bigger deal that it will be," she said.