SoCal parents remain nervous in wake of school TikTok threats

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media threats leave SoCal parents fearful

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Parents at schools across Southern California remained uneasy as they dropped their kids off at school Friday, following a rash of threats on social media to shoot up and bomb campuses.

Multiple threats were circulating earlier this week on social media sites like TikTok warning of shootings and bombings on Friday. The FBI and local law enforcement investigated and did not find any substantiation for the threats.

Still, they created concern with many parents.

"I just think it needs to be taken more serious," said parent Victoria Simmons. "I mean if someone's making a threat you find who makes that threat and you can find who makes that threat."

"I know they say online it's hard to find things. But if they can censor certain posts so easily, they can sure as heck find who is making this threat."

RELATED: Threats of school shootings, bombings circulate on TikTok
EMBED More News Videos

School shooting and bombing threats promising nationwide Dec.17 attacks have been circulating on social media platforms, including TikTok.



Last week multiple parents of kids at Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster forwarded Eyewitness News a letter from the school informing them a student was caught with a gun on campus. Paraclete High School in Lancaster sent a note to parents last week about a potential threat regarding someone putting out amessage about shooting up the school. Law enforcement deemed the threat not credible.

RELATED: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lancaster elementary school

EMBED More News Videos

At one Lancaster elementary school, parents were informed that a student brought a gun on campus.



Some parents say every time they send their kids to school now they experience lingering fear.

"I feel very scared," said parent Samuel Eke. "I feel nervous each time I drop my kid off at school."

Student Ayla Slocum believes sometimes social media exposure behind a threat can lead to copycats. Ayla went to school Friday intent on focusing on school not threats.

"I think the bigger deal you make out of it the bigger deal that it will be," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countysouthern californiaschool threatsocial mediaschooltiktokbomb threatu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing highest COVID-19 cases since August
New Miss America is 1st Korean American, 1st Alaskan to win title
California lost population for 2nd year in row
Mama bear and cub become new tenants at Monrovia home
Ben Affleck helps mentor young costar in 'The Tender Bar'
ABC, other channels removed from YouTube TV as Disney deal lapses
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Show More
Pasadena students help donate Christmas trees to military families
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia running for Congress
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at cops gets 5 years
More TOP STORIES News