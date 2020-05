EMBED >More News Videos What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon, which was captured on video last week at Newport Beach in Orange County.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is trying to inspire people to keep physical distancing with a visual treat as things reopen.The department tweeted out a video of its boat patrols cruising with the bioluminescent waves at the Marina Del Rey station.The tweet said "hopefully our beaches will open soon if all goes well with phase one this weekend."