LA Innocence Project takes up notorious case of convicted wife-killer Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his wife, Lacti Peterson, and unborn child in 2004.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the notorious case of convicted wife-killer Scott Peterson, according to new court filings.

The group is seeking evidence from the original trial. The new development was first reported by KGO-TV, ABC7's sister station in San Francisco.

In 2022, Peterson was denied a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son. At the center of that request for a new trial was whether a juror lied when she told the court she had never been involved in a domestic violence case.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied Peterson, 50, "relief" in his appeal based on stealth juror accusations. He will not receive a new trial. He cannot appeal and now has 120 days to submit any new evidence.

Scott Peterson claimed he had been out fishing in San Francisco Bay when his wife disappeared, not far from where Laci Peterson's body and unborn child were found washed ashore.

