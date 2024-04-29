Security guard shot outside $12M Encino mansion owned by popular music executive known as Cash XO

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard was shot and injured outside a $12 million mansion in an upscale, gated Encino community Monday morning, prompting a search for three suspects.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jayden Lane near Encino Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened at a home owned by Amir Esmailian, an Iranian-Canadian music industry executive and co-manager of music artist The Weeknd. Esmailian, who is also known in the industry as Cash XO, has also worked with artist Travis Scott.

The seven-bedroom mansion is currently listed on the market for nearly $12 million.

A view from AIR7 HD showed investigators focusing their attention on the back of a home, where a basketball court was seen with the emblem of the singer's record label, XO.

Directly outside the court was a guard shack, toppled over chair and what appeared to be evidence markers on the ground.

Details about what led up to shooting were limited, but authorities said the security guard, described as a man his 30s, was rushed to the hospital after getting shot several times. He underwent surgery but his condition was not released.

Police were searching for three suspects who fled from the scene on foot. A description of the suspects or motive for the shooting was not available.

Frustrated neighbors say break-ins and burglaries in the area have been taking off.

"The wait time for any police officer to come is about 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and these people just need 10-15 minutes to come in and leave your house," said area resident Seda Keshihyan.

ABC7 did a data dive into the latest crime stats and found that burglaries in LAPD's West Valley division are up 30% since 2019.

"I know in the past year, three break-ins have happened. It's very scary. It's a gated community. Our walls are like 15-feet high, and so it's very scary that they can figure out ways to jump over these walls and enter your property like that," Keshihyan said.

One area resident said despite the shooting, she isn't worried about crime here.

"It's a very safe neighborhood. I feel very safe running in it. I'm sure it's something related to whoever the owners are," she said.

If you have any information relevant to this case, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.