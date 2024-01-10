ABC's hit show 'Shark Tank' announces season 16 casting

Do you dare to swim with the Sharks? ABC's hit show, "Shark Tank," has started a nationwide search for the next great group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who dream of pitching their products and companies in the hopes of landing an investment and invaluable mentorship.

Entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to make their business dreams come true in the sixteenth season of the 4-time Emmy Award-winning series.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner, technology innovator Robert Herjavec, fashion and branding expert Daymond John and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary.

The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.

Casting for Season 16 is now open and those interested in applying can do so until the end of July by visiting this link.

