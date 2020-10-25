Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop in South LA, authorities say; suspect in custody

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being assaulted during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. A suspect is in custody.According to the Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. at the intersection of 97th Street and Vermont Avenue. The female deputy was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.The uninjured suspect fled the scene and was arrested after being found about 3 miles away in the area of Florence and Western avenues, a sheriff's spokesperson said.Details of the assault and the reason for the initial traffic stop were not immediately disclosed. The person in custody has not been publicly identified.