Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop in South LA, authorities say; suspect in custody

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being assaulted during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. A suspect is in custody.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. at the intersection of 97th Street and Vermont Avenue. The female deputy was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The uninjured suspect fled the scene and was arrested after being found about 3 miles away in the area of Florence and Western avenues, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Details of the assault and the reason for the initial traffic stop were not immediately disclosed. The person in custody has not been publicly identified.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
