Circle of Health

Smart Plate helps make dieting easy with app that labels food

To use the Smart Plate, simply put the plate on a scale, snap a photo, and the app will give you the macronutrients, carbohydrates, sugars, etc.
By
When Anthony Ortiz saw his father suffer from health issues and undergo a triple bypass, he developed a tool to help his dad eat healthier.

Oritz developed the Smart Plate.

"We combined image recognition along with three weight sensors, in less than five seconds, Smart Plate weighs each section, the macronutrients, and it identifies it with a very high level of accuracy," Oritz said,

Dieticians at the Philadelphia Children's Hospital tested the plate and found it to be 99% accurate.

"Artificial intelligence uses shape, texture, and color to identify the subtle preparation differences. We know the difference between fried, grilled, sauteed, or breaded," Oritz said.

The specificity helps people like Danica McAdam, who has type 1 diabetes.

"Everything that I eat has to be accounted for," McAdam. "I have to have accuracy. I've had type 1 diabetes for 20 years. Trying to figure out what's going to raise my blood sugar, how much insulin I need to take per carbohydrate."

To use the Smart Plate, simply put the plate on a scale, snap a photo, and the app will give you the macronutrients, carbohydrates, sugars, etc.

Combining foods that don't go together may throw the app off, but the A.I. understands commonly associated foods. The app also works with 99% of the restaurant chains in America.

Memberships cost $29 per year, which includes the plate, recipes, the app, and coaching.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdietingcircle of healthfooddiabetes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Former patient gets creative with socks to spread joy to children battling cancer
SoCal woman pays tribute to health care workers through music
SoCal gym giving customers much needed mental relief
Cedars-Sinai among first hospitals in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Christmas shoppers head to Citadel despite COVID-19 spike
Here are the new traffic laws CA drivers need to heed starting Jan. 1
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Family planning legal action over death after Riverside County arrest
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
Show More
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
SoCal Edison starts power shutoffs amid red flag conditions
Echo Park Trash Club cleaning up neighborhood streets
SoCal mortuaries, funeral homes feeling impact of pandemic as death toll rises
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
More TOP STORIES News