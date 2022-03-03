SoCal rideshare company helps people with medical needs get where they need to go

BREA (KABC) -- Getting around by rideshare can be tough for people with medical needs. But an Orange County company is helping with non-emergency transportation. Jasmine Archie is the CEO of MJ Transportation
"We noticed that there was definitely a barrier in the transportation industry and we wanted to hop right in and service our community," said Archie.
Archie and her partner Monica founded MJ Reliable Transportation in April of 2019. They're helping seniors and people living with disabilities. The company services all of Orange County-- providing rides everywhere from medical appointments and dialysis, to the bank and family events.
"I want to make sure that somebody's going to be here that knows they have to push me," said Janice Garvye, MJ Reliable Transportation client.
She also needs someone to carry her oxygen tank. Archie says these are considerations not offered by standard ride share companies.
"It's the passion that we all have to help. And I think that takes us a long way," said Archie.
Scheduling is simple, you call with your current location, appointment time, and destination. They'll tell you the price over the phone. The base rate for a wheelchair client like Janice, is 50 dollars. And payment is required before pick up.
MJ Reliable Transportation is women and minority owned-- and Archie says many have doubted them in this male dominated industry.
"They say are you sure you can push me in that van and yes we certainly can. We're just as strong as the men," said Archie.
She's proud of the work they're doing, and wants to keep giving individuals a safe, reliable, and compassionate mode of transportation, one ride at a time, saying "It's not going to be easy but you just have to have confidence and faith in yourself and you can do whatever you put your mind to."
