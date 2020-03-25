books

The Last Bookstore offers solutions to readers who are social distancing amid coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles was forced to close its doors to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn't stopped them from offering creative ways to service their customers.

They're currently offering personally curated book collections for delivery in an effort to responsibly practice social distancing, while also continuing to keep their business afloat.

Owner Josh Spencer credits his wife, Jenna Hipp Spencer, for the idea. "She had the idea to give people surprise grab bags based on categories they like to read or titles that they've read before," Josh said.

So far the response from the community has been positive. Jenna said, "It's been unbelievable the amount of response we've seen, and it's been so fun to curate smaller collections for everyone."

Despite the positive response, The Last Bookstore is still trying to find creative ways to remain in business during these hard times.

"It's tough, but we're getting by. We're being true to our name, and trying to be the last bookstore," Josh said.

People can place orders online or by telephone.

As of April 7, The Last Bookstore can fulfill orders by delivery only.

The Last Bookstore
453 S. Spring St
Downtown Los Angeles
213.488.0599
lastbookstorela.com
@thelastbookstorela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsdowntown labookssmall businesssocietycoronaviruslos angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOOKS
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
New 'Twilight' book 'The Midnight Sun' release date announced
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News