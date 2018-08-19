8 unique tours to see LA in a whole new way

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One of the best ways to explore Los Angeles is by taking a great tour! Here are eight of the coolest, unique and hidden tours in town.
L.A. Art Tours
Since 2007, L.A. Art Tours has given guests a unique and creative urban adventure. Guests can take part in guided, behind-the-scenes tours into working studios, art lofts, and hidden galleries in our unique Southern California art communities. This is a chance to view art as well as meet and interact with the artists in an intimate way. Their newest tour explores Historic Filipino Town's "Gabba Arts District" for one of the most amazing displays of hidden artwork in Los Angeles, including a stop at the Gabba Gallery which kick-started the alley mural project to beautify the neighborhood.
For tours and ticketing visit: www.laarttours.com
Explore Gabba Gallery: www.gabbagallery.com
Lost Spirits Distillery
Prepare to embark on a journey like never before! Take a boat ride, ride a carousel and touch a dragon skull all while savoring award-winning rum and whiskey! Lost Spirits Distillery's newly remodeled interactive experience is like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory for adults. The distillery is also a creative design house and laboratory producing some of the world's most extreme and unique spirits, including high-ester rums and peated single malts. On your visit, you'll enjoy a 4-6 course tasting menu with the people who make these special spirits. Tours typically last 90 min to two hours and include a journey through every step of the spirits-making process, from inception and raw ingredients to the finished product. Lost Spirits Distillery is not open to the public, you must make a reservation.
Tickets are $37. www.lostspirits.net
Skirball Cultural Center presents The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited
Immerse yourself in the imaginative world of Jim Henson and discover his groundbreaking approach to puppetry and their transformative impact on contemporary culture. Featuring more than 100 objects and 25 historic puppets, the exhibition illuminates Henson's unique, creative contributions. Along with a talented team of designers, performers, and writers, Henson created an unparalleled body of work that continues to delight and inspire people of all ages to create a kinder and gentler world. Tickets to the exhibit are included with general museum admission at the Skirball Cultural Center. www.skirball.org/exhibitions
El Capitan Theatre
Since 1926, El Capitan Theatre has stood in the heart of Hollywood, and was first dubbed "Hollywood's First Home of Spoken Drama." Watching a Disney/Pixar movie at this historic landmark is already a magical experience in itself, but touring it and learning the history behind it, is even cooler! Get a close-up look at the mighty Wurlitzer organ, explore back stage and take a look inside the Sherman Brothers' Star Dressing Room! Get your tickets at: www.elcapitantheatre.com
OUE SkySpace
From nearly 1,000 feet above the city in the iconic U.S. Bank Tower, OUE Skyspace L.A. is the premiere destination for panoramic, 360-degree views of Los Angeles, and a great way to tour L.A. from an entirely new perspective! Make it a full experience by having a cocktail at the new bar, take a ride on the all-glass Skyslide, and go on their "Only in L.A." tour. For tickets: www.oue-skyspace.com
Sunny Day Scoot Tour
Driving through L.A. is usually a nightmare but scooting through L.A. is a whole different story! Ride in style, feel the wind in your hair, smell the fresh scent of nature and see some iconic landmarks. Sunny Day Scoot takes you through Griffith Park, up to the Observatory, the Autry Museum, the Old Zoo, the Travel Town Museum and many more iconic Hollywood attractions! You can even take a spectacular sunrise tour. For reservations: www.sunnydayscoot.com
Six Taste Food Tour
With a passion for food, fun, and exploration, Six Taste Food Tour guides take you on a three to four-hour historical and cultural stroll through Los Angeles while giving you a taste of the diverse dishes the city has to offer. Six Taste offers location-themed food tours that feature generous samples from up to seven of the best and most unique restaurants in each neighborhood. Six Taste offers tours in several areas, including Koreatown, Thai Town, Little Tokyo and others. For tour schedules and tickets, visit: www.sixtaste.com
Underground L.A: Cartwheel Art Tours
Did You Know? Beneath the hustle and bustle of DTLA, there are secret underground tunnels and speakeasies! Some of these locations are still accessible, but they are closed to the public so the only way to see this piece of Los Angeles history is to book a Cartwheel Art Tour. In addition to going underground, they also offer tours about art, architecture, history, the paranormal and various L.A. neighborhood experiences. Join a tour or have one customized for your group: www.cartwheelart.com