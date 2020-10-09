Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show: Planes take to the skies near Edwards AFB -- without an assembled audience on the ground

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6183873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California got the chance to see three different flyovers Thursday as part of a nationwide effort from different sectors of the U.S. military honoring front line workers battling COVID-19.

Watch #live as some of the most amazing aircraft fly out of Edwards Air Force Base around the Aerospace Valley, Bakersfield, Tehachapi and other areas throughout Kern County. #AVAirshow #AVAS2020 https://t.co/7l7OmiXYJVhttps://t.co/VxVlwDvSaz — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) October 9, 2020

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- It is an air show for our time.AIR7 HD was at the scene Friday morning near the Antelope Valley's Edwards Air Force Base, where the ongoing "Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show" was held.Because of coronavirus pandemic, the public was not allowed to gather in person to watch the show as has been traditionally done in previous years.This year's show, which began Monday, has been livestreamed instead.The military planes are scheduled to take to the skies again on Saturday, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.