Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show: Planes take to the skies near Edwards AFB -- without an assembled audience on the ground

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- It is an air show for our time.

AIR7 HD was at the scene Friday morning near the Antelope Valley's Edwards Air Force Base, where the ongoing "Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show" was held.

Because of coronavirus pandemic, the public was not allowed to gather in person to watch the show as has been traditionally done in previous years.

This year's show, which began Monday, has been livestreamed instead.

The military planes are scheduled to take to the skies again on Saturday, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
