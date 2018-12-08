EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4651979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

A memorial was held at a church Saturday for two friends who were killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.Blake Dingman and Jake Dunham - who both turned 21 this summer - were honored by family and friends at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village. The families wanted them remembered together since they were best friends.Both men loved life, fast trucks and extreme sports.During the memorial, loved ones were given a chance to remember all the good times with Dingman and Dunham and how they lived life to the fullest.They were hanging out together during college night at the Borderline Bar & Grill on Nov. 7, when a gunman rushed in and opened fire, killing them and 10 others.The gunman, identified as a former veteran and Newbury Park resident, then turned the weapon on himself.