Reopening California

With California reopening on June 15, what changes can you expect?

EMBED <>More Videos

California reopens tomorrow - what changes?

After more than a year of restrictions, California is now less than one day away from fully reopening its economy. But many businesses, and residents, remain baffled by the state's shifting masks rules.

California imposed the first statewide shutdown in March 2020 and is among the last to fully reopen, though businesses have operated at reduced capacity for months.

Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places.

But here's where the confusion arises.

Here's where you'll still have to wear a mask when California reopens on June 15
EMBED More News Videos

Mask on or mask off? We've broken down exactly what the mask rules are for when California reopens on June 15.



Businesses can still impose certain rules and require proof of vaccination, if they chose to do so. Masks will also still be required for the following settings, even if you're vaccinated:

  • Any form of public transportation

  • Hospitals and long-term care facilities


  • Indoors at K-12 schools and childcare facilities

  • Prisons and homeless shelters

  • Disneyland

  • Indoor workplaces (except if everyone in the workplace is fully vaccinated)


At outdoor live events with more than 10,000 people, verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result will be strongly recommended for all attendees per state guidance, but not required. However, if you are not fully vaccinated nor have a pre-entry negative COVID-19 test, you will still be admitted to the event as long as you wear a mask.

California's statewide shutdown last year was an early model for how restrictions could keep the virus at bay but later became the U.S. epicenter of a deadly winter surge that overwhelmed hospitals in Los Angeles and other areas.

More people tested positive for the virus in California - about 3.8 million and counting - and more people died - 63,000-plus - than elsewhere in the country. However, the nation's most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.

With return to sense of normalcy on June 15, Californians find themselves with mixed feelings
EMBED More News Videos

The countdown is on to California's long-awaited reopening on June 15. With a sense of normalcy about to return, many people are finding themselves with decidedly mixed feelings.



For the past couple months, the state has experienced the lowest - or some of the lowest - rates of infection in the U.S. Its vaccination level also is higher than most other states; two-thirds of those eligible have gotten at least one dose.

Gov. Gavin Newsom long ago set June 15 as the target to lift restrictions on capacity and distancing regulations for nearly all businesses and activities. But Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future. That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthgavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Here's where you still have to wear a mask when CA reopens on June 15
San Clemente restaurants to pay fee for outdoor dining space
Ready or not, California is reopening to mixed feelings
CA announces 'Vax for the Win' winners
TOP STORIES
Long Beach PD looking for hit-run driver who killed guard
400-acre fire near Pinyon Pines prompts mandatory evacuations
Pasadena leading the state in vaccinations
Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show
Veteran charactor actor Ned Beatty dies at 83
Newborn boy found alive in trash can at Lynwood park
Chef Guy Fieri handing out grants to restaurants, students
Show More
Dodgers open new Dream Fields in Lincoln Heights
Video: Off-duty LAPD officer, armed man wounded in shootout outside officer's home
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
IE fire crews prepare for wildfire danger, heat this week
Security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News