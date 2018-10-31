LOS ANGELES (KABC) --People across Southern California are celebrating Dia de los Muertos, the holiday that honors those who have passed on to the next life.
If you're looking for ways to partake in the libations, we've got you covered!
Grand Park Downtown Día de los Muertos
Self Help Graphics & Art along with Lore Media & Art invite you to celebrate the traditions of Dia de los Muertos with them! The park will present more than 50 alters and art installations by local artists and community groups. The event runs until November 4. For more information, click here.
Dia de los Muertos Festival
Celebrate at the historical Olvera Street with a stroll through the marketplace, a candlelight procession and Mayan blessings. There will also be daily live entertainment and weekend children's workshops. The celebrations will take place until November 2. For more information, click here.
Día de los Muertos (All Souls Day) Celebration
Calvary Cemetery invites you to a special celebration of "El Dia de Los Muertos" to commemorate All Souls Day with festivities on November 3. Festivities include Holy Mass, followed by a procession, Mariachi concert and a special performace by Las Calibri. For more information, click here.
Drag of the Dead
AltaMed Health Services invites everyone to celebrate the special holiday with a twist! There will be a community alter on display, face painting and free HIV testing. For more information, click here.
Dia de los Muertos Mexican Film Festival
Latino Theater Company at L.A.T.C. are offering multiple screenings to commemorate the holiday. You can attend on a pay-what-you-can basis! For more information, click here.
Mexican Day of the Dead Festival
Bowers Museum invites people of all ages to attend their special festival. The joyful celebration lasts until November 4 for three days. There will be Mexican hot chocolate, face painting, special art projects and performances. For more information, click here.
